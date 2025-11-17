San Rafael, CA – In the early hours of Sunday, November 16, 2025, a rollover crash claimed the life of a single driver after their Jeep Liberty veered off Highway 101 and rolled into a ditch, according to KRON, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred around 2:55 AM just south of McInnis Parkway.

Authorities said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the gray 2012 Jeep Liberty left the roadway, crossed all lanes, and rolled down an embankment into a partially water-filled ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, and the driver, the only occupant, suffered fatal injuries and was found deceased inside the Jeep.

The accident caused temporary lane closures on northbound Highway 101 near the Freitas Parkway off-ramp while investigators and tow crews secured the vehicle and cleared the scene. No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

CHP noted that empty beer bottles were found at the scene, though it remains unclear if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, while CHP continues to examine the factors leading to the rollover.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

