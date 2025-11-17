SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, November 16, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested involving a fatal shooting in the Mission District. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of 16th Street regarding a shooting.

Officers were advised that two subjects were on the ground following an altercation. After officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and requested paramedics to the scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One victim died from injuries sustained at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. While on scene, officers located and seized a firearm.

During the course of the investigation, officers were advised that a possible suspect involved was located near Visitacion Valley. Officers responded to the area and took the suspect into custody without further incident, who was identified as Larry Hudgson Jr., 23, of San Francisco. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for murder (187 PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.