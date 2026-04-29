UNITED STATES—Toni, I am not sure if I have enrolled in Medicare the right way because I am being charged a Medicare premium of $768 a month beginning June 1 since I turn 65 on June 14. My friend Sue told me that I am being overcharged because she is paying $202.90 a month. I followed how she enrolled in Medicare by going online. I am not sure if I did this correctly because the invoice that I have received from Medicare says that I owe $565 for Part A and $202.90 for Part B.

My husband, Jeff, was laid off in March and he lost his employer benefits. Jeff doesn’t turn 65 until next year, so he has applied for an individual plan on healthcare.gov and I applied for Medicare.

I have not worked full-time since we married 35 years ago, and Medicare said that is my issue because I didn’t have enough years having taxes paid from working. The Medicare agent advised me to visit my area’s local Social Security office with my husband. Bring our marriage license to show that we have been married and information that Jeff has worked at least 10+ years. Jeff has worked for his last employer for at least 25 years.

Toni, please help me to understand what I should do to correct my Medicare mistake!–Ivette from Little Rock, Ark.

Hi Ivette: Many Americans enrolling in Medicare are not aware that they must work a certain amount of time and pay employment taxes to receive $0 premium Medicare Part A. Ivette, this is most likely the cause of your problem, and the Toni Says Medicare team helps resolve this issue quite often.

Medicare Part A is not free! To qualify for Medicare Part A at no cost, you must have worked and paid Social Security and Medicare taxes from your payroll check for at least 10 years or 40 quarters. For 2026, if you paid Medicare taxes for 30-39 quarters, then the standard Part A premium is $311 each month. If you paid Medicare taxes for less than 30 quarters, the premium for Medicare Part A is $565 each month. Ivette, less than 30 quarters is the time limit that is being used to charge your “extra” Medicare Part A premium.

Those who do not qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A but have been married for at least 10 years to an individual, who has met the 10 years/40 quarters requirement, should apply for Medicare under their working spouse’s Social Security number. Ivette, this is the amount of time that is being used when applied.

My advice to you, Ivette, would be to visit or contact your local Social Security office, since that is the government office which enrolls America in Medicare. Ask the Social Security representative for help to appeal your Medicare Part A premium of $565, because you have not worked enough quarters to qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A, but your husband, Jeff, has worked the right amount of time.

Social Security will look over Jeff’s Social Security accounts and verify with the IRS that he has enough quarters to qualify for premium-free Medicare Part A. Be prepared to provide a certified marriage license showing that you and Jeff are married. You will have to provide the original certified marriage license (not a copy) to Social Security.

Those who did not work enough quarters to qualify and never married, will have to pay for their Medicare Part A premium. And if your spouse did not work enough quarters, then both will have to pay for their Medicare Part A premium.

Readers, don’t forget how important working and paying taxes for 10 years/40 quarters is when enrolling in Medicare! What you don’t know about enrolling in Medicare WILL hurt you.

For a Medicare checkup, call the Toni Says Medicare hotline at 832-519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com. Toni’s Medicare books are available at www.tonisays.com with a bundle discount. Sign up for the Toni Says newsletter at www.tonisays.com to download Toni’s new Medicare 2026 First Steps Guide.