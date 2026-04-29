SAN FRANCISCO—San Francsico Mayor Daniel Lurie appointed Matthew Goudeau as the first Executive Director of Arts & Culture in San Francisco on Monday, April 26. He has 26 years of public and political experience. He previously worked as a Chief Development Officer at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) from July 2025 to April 2026.

Goudeau started his public career in 1999, where until 2014 as the Mayor’s Office of Protocol. He started as an intern and later became the Director of Protocol. From July 2014 to October 2015, he was Director of Development at Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.

From October 2015 to July 2016, Goudeau was Director of Development at 500 Capp Street also known as The David Ireland House. From July 2016 to February 2019, Goudeau went back to work at the Mayor’s Office of Protocol, only this time he worked as Deputy Chief of Protocol.

From March 2020 to June 2020, he worked as Director of Philanthropy for Give2SF COVID -19 Response and Relief Fund at the same time as his Grants for the Arts role. From February 2019 to December 2020, he was Director for the Grants for the Arts at the City and County of San Francisco. From January 2021 to November 2023, he was the Philanthropy Lead for a private family office.

From March 2024 to November 2024, Goudeau was Senior Advisor for Lurie for Mayor’s campaign. From January 2025 to July 2025, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Office of Mayor Daniel Lurie.