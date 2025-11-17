SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, November 14, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor. The SFPD reported on August 2025, an individual reported to the San Francisco Police Department that they were a victim of sexual assaults that occurred approximately 10 years ago (2015) when they were a minor.

The investigation discovered that the male suspect had an inappropriate relationship with the victim for several years that ended when the victim was a teenager. The victim was a student in a school where the suspect was a teacher.

The investigation was referred to the SFPD Special Victims Unit (SVU), which has led the investigation. SVU investigators identified the suspect as Calvin Tran, 36, of San Francisco. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain a warrant for Tran’s arrest.

On November 13, 2025, officers assigned to the SFPD Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET) located Tran at Mission and Ney Streets, where he was arrested for the warrant. Tran was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for sexually touching a child under the age of 14 (288(a) PC), continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 (288.5(a) PC), oral copulation with a minor under 14 years of age (288A(c)(1) PC), aggravated sexual assault of a child (269(a)(4) PC), oral copulation by means of force (288A(c)2C PC), (288.4(b) PC), and meeting a minor for lewd purposes (288.4(b) PC).

The San Francisco Unified School District is cooperating in the investigation and is working with the SFPD to address safety issues for its students and staff in and around schools.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.