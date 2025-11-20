HOLLYWOOD- Within each of us lies a profound potential for goodness that surpasses our imagination; for selfless giving that craves no reward; for compassion listening that suspends judgment ; for unconditional love that transforms. There are no errors, no chance encounters. Every event is a divine blessing, a lesson to nurture growth. Last weekend, a personal trip to Rhode Island led to a profound discovery; the vibrant spirit of Providence, a true gem waiting to be explored. Providence is the capital city of state of Rhode Island. It’s home of Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design, whose RISD Museum displays American art and silver.

Nearby, 18th-and 19th-century homes line the streets of College Hill. Waterplace Park is the backdrop for the WaterFire art installation, which lights up the surrounding tidal basin most nights in the summer and for specials events. Many celebrities attended Brown University, including Emma Watson, John Krasinki, and Julie Bowen; media mogul Ted Turner and of course John F. Kennedy Jr. Emma Watson was best known for the Harry Potter film series graduated in 2014. Yes, many celebrities are from Rhode Island, including Viola Davis, Debra Messing, and James Woods. Viola Davis an Academy Award-winning actress who was born in Central Falls. Debra Messing, known for her roles in Will & Grace and the starter wife, she was born in East Greenwich, a beautiful city that one of my hairdressers is, Lexi. James woods, the Oscar nominated actor is a Rhode Island native who graduated from Pilgrim High School in Warwick. Mena Suvari, an actress known for American Beauty and the American Pie franchise, she was born in Newport.

Celebrities that have homes in Rhode Island are Taylor Swift, Jay Leno and Conan. Taylor Swift owns a large mansion in the coastal community of Watch hill, which is part of the town of Westerly, Rhode Island. The property is known as the “Holiday House,” and was purchased in 2013. It is often cited as the most expensive home in the state, and it serves as a popular location for her famous July 4th parties. Swift purchased the home in 2013 for $17.75 million. It’s an 11,000 square foot estate on a 5.23 acre waterfront lot, which includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 700 feet of shoreline. The home is mostly for hosting her annual Independence Day gatherings.

Taylor Swift eats at several places in Rhode Island, including the Olympia Tea Room in Westerly for dinner, Ella’s Food & Drink in Westerly for fine dining and cooking classes, and the St. Clair Annex for breakfast or ice cream. She has also been spotted at the cooked Goose for breakfast and brunch, and at PizzaPlace for pizza, I was actually East Greenwich, Rhode Island for a few hours where I stopped at a place called Union & Main, the salad was delicious, highly recommend the roast beet and kale. It was wonderful seeing my family, all my cousins, just sad being there for my cousins funeral.

Yesterday was a profoundly uplifting day, filled with illuminating epiphanies and a renewed sense of limitless possibility. The universe reconnecting and divine power. Yesterday I was sharing with my daughter-in-law that one of my dearest, best friends lived a block away from a park I was walking around. I mentioned I worked with Flo, and that her son was the incredibly talented David Bryan from Bon Jovi. Later in the evening, my daughter texted me and said she was having dinner and that she recognized David, which was a truly remarkable coincidence. I told her to go up to him and share that I worked with his late mom, and I texted her a heartfelt photo of David when he was 17 with his parents. She showed him, and he was utterly surprised, which was a touching moment. It was as if destiny had brought my daughter Kelly and David together, and I felt grateful to have been a part of it.

Rose’s Scoop: Brazil inaugurates the largest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world with a height of 54 meters. Brazil I’m coming for you!