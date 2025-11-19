ST. LUCIE, FL—On November 13, Indian National, Harjinder Singh, who has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter in St. Lucie County, Florida, appeared virtually before the St. Lucie County Judge for a routine docket call. Singh was zooming in for the proceedings from St. Lucie County Jail where he has been since his arrest on August 16, in Stockton, California.



According to an August 19 press release issued by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Singh, “allegedly operating a semi-truck that attempted to make a U-Turn and crossed directly in front of a vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into the trailer and killing three people in the vehicle. The crash happened on Florida’s turnpike in St. Lucie County August 12, 2025.”





According to an August 19 press release issued by the U.S. Marshal's Office



“Video obtained from Breaking 911 from inside the tractor trailer shows the exact moment Singh decided to break U.S. highway laws as he turned his truck into traffic – his face shows no shock or remorse for his actions or the lives he destroyed”.



Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, and President Trump have both called out the authorities who have repeatedly granted a license to this individual who entered the country illegally and has a history of serious motor vehicle infractions on his record.



In 2019, he was reportedly responsible for a bridge collapse in Yell County, Arkansas after he drove over a bridge in a truck that exceeded the weight limit of the bridge by 64,000 lbs. Singh received a citation and was released without bail.



Reports indicate that Singh has obtained his CDL license in multiple states including California.



“An investigation revealed Singh and his passenger, Harneet Singh, flew to Sacramento, California, August 13. An arrest warrant was issued August 15. He allegedly entered the United States illegally in 2018 and obtained a California Commercial Driver’s License.

U.S. Marshals received the warrant and associated information from FHP August 16, and collateral lead was sent to the Eastern District of California. U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers responded to an address associated with Singh in Stockton. They identified Singh as the lone occupant of a vehicle that arrived during surveillance of the location.

Singh was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail to await initial appearance. An immigration detainer was also filed on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

The U.S. Attorney, Pam Bondi issued the following statement.

“Our great Director of the U.S. Marshal Service(USMS), Gadayces Serralta, has worked incredibly hard to support the Florida Highway Patrol and apprehend this dangerous illegal alien whowill now face justice. Sanctuary states like California must end their lawless policies to protect innocent American lives.”



Serralta stated that, “This priority effort was a cross-country, multi-state, and multi-agency success. This again proves our dedication to bring criminals to justice for what they have done no matter where they run.”



