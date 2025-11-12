LOS ANGELES—On November 11, news reports began to circulate regarding the November 4, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of a Moldovan National who has been residing in the U.S. illegally for over a decade after being convicted of murder. Victoria Sorocean, was taken into custody once ICE learned of her where abouts. She was convicted in 2013 of premeditated murder with exceptional cruelty.



In a November 11, press release the U.S. Department of Homeland Security wrote the following.



“In September2013, Sorocean and an accomplice were convicted of intentional murder. She was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Sorocean, and an accomplice tortured their victim in an apartment in Chisinau, Moldova. They beat the victim with a stick and electrical cable before throwing the victim out a ninth-floor window.”



DHS continued, “Sorocean fled the United States under the first Trump Administration. ICE arrested her on January 10, 2020.” Following her arrest, Sorocean filed multiple appeals with the Board of Immigration Appeals under the guise of an asylum seeker.



In 2022, Sorocean was released back into the country under the Biden Administration.



Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, issued the following statement.



“It shocks the conscience that the Biden Administration released into America a cruel violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick and threw her out a ninth-floor window. These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day. 70 percent of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the world’s criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S.”



Sorocean is to remain in ICE custody until deportation proceedings begin.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal have faced challenges in Los Angeles County. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and California Governor Gavin Newsom have taken issue the presence of ICE agents in Los Angeles County, and with President Trump using the U.S. Army National Guard for crowd control while Immigration and Customs agents execute active warrants in the area.



AG Bonta, Governor Newsom, for attempting to evacuate undocumented people with criminal records who are residing in Los Angeles County illegally.



Bonta, Newsom, and Bass have vowed to fight President Trump to the Supreme Court to offer protections for immigrants like Victoria Sorocean.



