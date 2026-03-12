SANTA MONICA—On March 5, The Second District Court of Appeal issued a ruling directing the Los Angeles County Superior Court to vacate its order granting a pretrial mental health diversion program to Job Uriah Taylor, 27. The opinion, authored by Presiding Justice Frances Rothschild and Justices Bendix and M. Kim, was certified for publication.



The Appellate (Court of Appeals) court’s decision was made after the defense failed to answer whether Taylor would pose an unreasonable risk of danger to public safety if he were to be treated in the community, as required under the Penal Code.



The record revealed evidence of prior non-compliance by Taylor. According to investigators, a family member indicated that Taylor repeatedly signed himself out of treatment at mental health facilities in Louisiana and did so within 24 hours of admission.



According to Dr. Campbell, who worked with Taylor in 2023, records indicated a refusal on Taylor’s part to take his prescribed medication on multiple occasions. Taylor was using methamphetamine in addition to phencyclidine (PCP) or what is referred to as “angel dust,” at the time of the attacks.



Reports indicate that on March 3, 2023, Job Uriah Taylor (then 25) traveled to Santa Monica. Taylor admitted that the reason he was in Santa Monica was that he was “sent by his family to target black residents.”



Taylor used a pipe to beat a man to death who was sleeping at a nearby homeless encampment. Taylor, who reportedly was also homeless living in the encampment, near the 5th Street Expo Station, and the victim. Taylor beat him so hard that he crushed his skull.



Within 24 hours Taylor had killed one man, and at least two others were able to escape. One of the survivors of Taylor’s attacks is now confined to a wheelchair. Reports indicate that the latter of the victims will always require assistance.



Reports indicate that the reason it took so long to bring this case to trial is because the defense was attempting to offer Mr. Taylor a mental health program rather than sentencing him for the crimes he committed.



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Inmate Roster. Taylor was first arrested on October 17, 2023, on felony charges. He was booked into jail at the Inmate Reception Center I.R.C. and housed at the North County Corrections Facility (NORF). The Pitchess Detention Center North reportedly takes medium to maximum security prisoners.



Initial reports indicate that Taylor’s sentencing date was set for October 23, 2023. He had another court date listed for August 28, 2024.



The most recent court date for Taylor on the inmate report is scheduled for April 23, 2026, at LAX Superior Court. Bail was set for $2,135,000.00