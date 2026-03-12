HOLLYWOOD—We have a swap people, and I am so happy to see it this early in the game on “Survivor 50.” Two episodes in and so far, I’m loving this season, which I don’t always say about new seasons of “Survivor” especially seasons 41-49. This week’s episode, ‘Did You Vote for a Swap’ witnessed our returning players realize they had to adapt much sooner than expected.

Christian and Devens were gleeful about their plan for the fake idol being planted at Tribal Council went perfectly. Christian came up with a masterful plan to try to place a target on Devens back by having him take the fall for finding idols, which means, if things get hot, Devens will go before Christian. The duo shared the information about the fake idol with Cirie so if she’s in trouble at Tribal Council she can play a major bluff.

Jeff revealed a tribe swap, so we have 3 tribes of 7 now. Some people were happy, others not so much. The new tribe of Kalo consists of Coach, Joe, Colby, Chrissy, Genevieve, Aubry and Tiffany. Chrissy was taken aback to learn from Coach that she was chatting too much. So much to the point that she could have been voted out. She shared those details with Aubry and Genevieve. Coach and Joe, just what fans need; two people who pushed integrity and loyalty, yet they are not loyal. So we’re going to see Coach, Chrissy, Joe and Colby as a foursome on the new tribe.

Our new Cila tribe includes Devens, Cirie, Dee, Kamilla, Rizo, Charlie and Kalo. Rizo, Devens and Cirie all need each other if they plan to survive. Dee and Jonathan realized that Cirie is dangerous and want her out if they happen to go to Tribal Council.

Over at the new Vatu, we have Christian, Angelina, Mike, Stephenie, Emily, Ozzy and Q. Mike you previously worked with on ‘David v. Goliath.’ Q went into panic mode about not having a vote, but he knew Ozzy had an idol and informed him that Genevieve sent him the idol. The players are playing this season, which is what I love about 50 compared to previous seasons. Emily was brought into a threesome with Q and Ozzy.

Wow that was an immediate switch from Emily, who spilled that Christian revealed that Aubry has an idol, and Stephenie was brought into the mix, so this is an interesting foursome, but Q you don’t have a vote bozo, so it could be a 3-3 tie. Emily realized she might NOT be great to play the game with Stephenie and Q, and she started to bond with Angelina. Emily is creating fires by spilling all to Angelina that she was in major trouble if they went to TC.

Emily revealed to Christian she revealed everything to Q and Ozzy. Christian was not pleased and I think she has blown up her game, Christian’s game and Devens at the same time. Christian realized he could use those numbers from ‘David v. Goliath’ in addition to Emily to make bold moves.

Over at Kalo, Genevieve was making moves connecting with Coach, Chrissy and Colby, but that weariness of Aubry continued to be a concern. Thank God, Aubry has an idol, and Genevieve started to spill her guts about Aubry. Tiffany didn’t like hearing what Genevieve stated about Aubry and spilled that information to her potential ally. I like this duo, and they are considering targeting Genevieve, so I knew this war would start to explode.

Rizo was concerned about being on this new tribe, and he placed Charlie in the hot seat about losing season 46 thanks to his close ally Maria. Rizo shared with Charlie that the Billie Eilish idol is in play that forces the person who finds it has to give it to someone on a different beach. Charlie knows Genevieve found the idol and sent it to Ozzy. Charlie was not pleased about Rizo revealing that he was close to Savannah revealing he didn’t vote for Sophie his closest ally. Ugh, Charlie and Rizo at war, I didn’t see this turn of events.

A lot of players can be in trouble this week. So, this Immunity Challenge is going to be quite intriguing. I don’t know why Jeff thinks holding someone’s flint is like a game changer; it is not. Cila was first to be victorious in the IC, with Kalo and Vatu battling for second place, with Kalo winning and Vatu being forced to go to TC. Yeah, Christian, but Mike didn’t do so hot in that challenge, sorry, he didn’t.

Mike realized that he has the numbers, but he just needs 1 vote, and he started spilling too much. Telling Q, Ozzy and Stephenie, he might be voting for her. Stephenie realized things are tight. Its looking like Angelina vs. Stephenie, but Mike threw a curveball and noted that he wants Q out. Angelina doesn’t burn Emily, she wants to work with you, Ozzy started to sprinkle that Mike, Angelina and Christian are a tight trio that has to be broken up.

Q, the reverse psychology that you’re attempting with Mike is not going to work, because Mike is actually voting for you, not Stephenie. Q is a good liar, and spilled that he has an extra vote, that he doesn’t. Emily spilled to Ozzy that she wants to send out Q, and he was ok, but wanted Angelina first.

Sorry, this was the first Tribal Council that was absolutely lacking in terms of excitement, as Q got the boot, but lines were drawn between Stephenie and Ozzy as it was revealed he voted for Q, so Steph was the only one to vote for Angelina, but I don’t think Steph cares, but I want to see how Angelina reacts. This move puts Ozzy in a bad position when it comes to Stephenie, so if they both make it to the merge that can be interesting gameplay.

At this point, I need to see Kalo or Cila head to Tribal Council as I’m suspecting Vatu back at TC next week “Survivor” fanatics!