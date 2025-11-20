San Bruno, CA – On the morning of Wednesday, November 19, 2025, a single-vehicle collision resulted in fatal injuries to a 78-year-old woman when her car struck a building, according to KRON.

The San Bruno Police Department reports that the crash occurred around 10:40 AM on the 100 block of El Camino Real. Responding officers and emergency personnel found the driver with serious injuries, and she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with the structure. Authorities said drugs and alcohol are not suspected. Police did not specify whether the building was occupied at the time or if anyone inside sustained injuries.

The investigation is being led jointly by the North County Major Accident Investigation Team and the SBPD Traffic Division. Witnesses or anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage related to the incident are asked to contact investigators.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

