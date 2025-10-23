CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. was ordered to permanently shut down its Watts recycling facility and pay $2 million in restitution and fines after admitting to illegally dumping hazardous waste at an unpermitted site.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Terry A. Bork imposed the sentence following the company’s no contest plea to five felony counts of unlawful hazardous waste disposal.

As part of Judge Bork’s order on October 21, 2025, Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. must pay $2 million, including:

-$1 million in restitution to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD);

-$850,000 to be distributed among the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Department of Toxic Substances Control and Los Angeles County Fire Health Hazardous Materials Division, with a large portion supporting community organizations improving public health in Watts.

-$150,000 in fines and penalties.

The court further ordered Atlas to:

-Permanently cease all operations at its Alameda Street property;

-Complete cleanup and remediation mandated by the Department of Toxic Substances Control;

-Relinquish all rights to operate under the Jordan Downs Urban Village Specific Plan;

-Remove the container wall separating the property from Jordan High School in coordination with LAUSD;

-Execute a land use covenant prohibiting any future recycling on the site; and

G-rant LAUSD and the City of Los Angeles the right of first refusal if the property is sold.

Company owners Gary Weisenberg, 79, of Encino and Matthew Weisenberg, 37, of Los Angeles also were sentenced after each pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful disposal of hazardous waste and one count of public nuisance. They were placed on two years of probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Atlas Iron and Metal operated in Watts since 1949, processing scrap metal and electronic waste. Environmental investigations dating back to 2017 revealed multiple violations. Soil testing at nearby Jordan High School showed excessive levels of lead and zinc, while samples from the Atlas site contained dangerously high concentrations of seven metals.

On August 12, 2024, as students arrived for their first day of classes, an explosion erupted at the facility. There were no reports of any injuries, but the blast underscored the serious risk the site posed to the community.

District Attorney Hochman commended Deputy District Attorneys Daniel Wright and Cynthia Valenzuela of the Environmental Crimes Division, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, and LAUSD for their instrumental work in securing the outcome in court.