SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, October 22, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a robbery suspect was arrested with the help of the Real Time Investigation Center.

The SFPD reported on October 18, at approximately 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a business on the 5300 block of Mission Street regarding a robbery that transpired.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who informed authorities that an unknown adult male entered her business and demanded money while pointing an unknown weapon covered by a bag at the victim. The suspect gained access to the register and left the business with cash.

The victim immediately ran outside while calling 911 and was confronted by the suspect, who demanded more money. During the interaction, the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and fled from the scene in a vehicle. The victim reported no injuries during the incident.

Members assigned to the Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC) located the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on 7th Street towards Mission Street and notified officers in the area. Officers arrived on scene and placed the suspect into custody without incident.

Officers identified the suspect as Stephen Smith, 68, of Daly City. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and was booked for two counts of robbery (211 PC) and assault 245(a)(4) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details can call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.