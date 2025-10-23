SAN FRANCISCO—The unnamed 33-year-old newly sworn in deputy as recent as one year, was on duty at the San Francisco County Jail #2, the only women’s prison, which is located at 425 Seventh Street.

The nonconsensual sexual assault occurred in the prison lavatory between the Sheriff Deputy and an incarcerated transgender female, who the Public Defender first reported to on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the Sheriff’s Department.

After the initial report, he was quickly removed from any contact from all of the inmates of the jail.

On Friday, October 10, 2025, the deputy was no longer working under the Office of the Sheriff. According to local government officials, the Office of the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit had started a criminal investigation into the incident. The Office of the Sheriff notified the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. The Office of the Sheriff Criminal Investigation Unit is presenting the case to the Office of District Attorney for criminal charges.

As of Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the victim feels scared for her safety and well-being, according to the Public Defender, whom the victim is receiving representation from. As for the Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto had fired the deputy on or around Thursday, October 16, 2025, after a preliminary investigation.