SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, October 16, 2025, just after eight o’clock in the evening, police officers of the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to a call of a physical altercation at the 3600 block of California Street at the Laurel Village Neighborhood’s Walgreens. The altercation was between a potential shoplifter and a customer, who tried to prevent the shoplifting in the store after noticing someone was attempting the criminal act. The shoplifter then attacked the customer with an unknown object before getting away.

Upon arrival at the scene, the paramedics checked over the victim to come to the conclusion that he had non-life-threatening injuries, and he declined any kind of medical treatment.

There was a video about the effects of this very incident that was posted on the NextDoor app after the incident on the evening of Thursday, October 16, 2025, in which it showed graphic content of the altercation.

There was blood sprayed all over the doorway to the Walgreens, and display items were scattered all over the street.

Near the blood stood a man whom the post of the NextDoor app identified to be the victim in the altercation. He appeared to be covering his eye with some kind of object, and he seemed dazed, so some of the nearby bystanders asked him to take a seat.

Anyone with any further information on this ongoing investigation should contact the San Francisco Police Department anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip at TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD.’