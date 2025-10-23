SAN FRANCISCO—San Franciscan voters passed Proposition 1 in 2024, establishing Behavioral Health Bond, authorizing a $6.4 billion bond, creating behavioral treatment beds, supportive housing and veteran services and behavioral health needs.

The main priority of Proposition 1 is California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) directing Homekey+ a program that helps people who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless. Their main focus is veterans and people with behavioral issues.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, the California Department of Housing and Community Housing granted $56.3 million in Proposition 1 funds towards merging and fixing two San Francisco buildings into affordable housing.

The funds will go towards 124 new homes at 1035 Van Ness Avenue for former homeless veterans and 835 Turk Street for 106 individuals who no longer wish to be homeless.

The Van Ness property will be run by Swords to Plowshares, a nonprofit that will support veterans with mental health care, case management, peer support and congregate meals Residents will have access to the nonprofits’ programs. The Mayor Office of Housing and Development and Department of Homelessness and Supportive will provide additional financial support.

Having been purchased by the City and County of San Francisco in 2022, the Turk Street property is becoming a supportive living facility under Five Keys Housing. The ground floor is being remodeled as a common area for supportive living for homeless, former convicts or have mental issues. There will also have a common room and common kitchen as well as bicycle parking. It is being fixed up with voter-stamped bonds of 2020 Health and Recovery General Obligation and Our City, Our Home funds.

Since the Homekey grant began, San Francisco has garnered approximately $239 million, supporting 1,000 units in supportive permanent housing for adults, youth, families and veterans.