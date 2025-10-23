DALE CITY—On Saturday, October 11, 2025, police officers from the Daly City Police Department were dispatched to a call around 7:34 p.m. in the evening at the intersection of Mission Street and Evergreen Avenue.

A victim was found near the 6100 block of Mission Street, where the stabbing occurred. They were stabbed many times with a knife, causing them to have multiple injuries, according to police investigators. They were taken to an undisclosed local hospital, but their condition nor name have been disclosed.

After the fight, the suspect then robbed the victim of their mobile phone, but a Daly City Police Sergeant later retrieved the stolen item.

There is no known motive about what led to the altercation.

Through a police in-depth investigation, the suspect, was later identified to be a 28-year-old San Francisco resident, but their name has not been released to the public yet. They were apprehended Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Their name also has not been released to the public.

In California, law enforcement withholds name of suspects and victims to protect privacy of victims and ongoing investigation until the time of the arraignment.

For information on victim services and public case information, please contact San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Division at (650) 599-7479.