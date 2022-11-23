SANTA MONICA—The contenders for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards were announced on Tuesday, November 22 and leading the pack was the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with a total of 8 nominations including Best Feature. This movie is earning plenty of critical buzz and looks to be a major contender this awards season people. Not far behind was the drama “Tàr” which picked up seven nominations including Best Feature.

Also earning multiple nominations were “Aftersun’ with 5 nominations, while “Emily the Criminal” and “Palm Trees and Power Lines’ earned four nominations apiece. There are some changes making some races a bit more competitive as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress are being combined into two single categories, eliminating gender specifics. There will be Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance. That is indeed a game-changer in my opinion and I wonder if other award shows will take suit because it truly would allow the best of the best to shine America. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Feature

-“Bones and All”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“Our Father, the Devil”

-“Tàr”

-“Women Talking”

Best First Feature

-“Aftersun”

-“Emily the Criminal”

-“The Inspection”

-“Murina”

-“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

John Cassavetes Award

-“The African Desperate”

-“A Love Song”

-“The Cathedral”

-“Holy Emy”

-“Something in the Dirt”

Best Lead Performance

-Cate Blanchett “Tàr”

-Dale Dickey “A Love Song”

-Mia Goth “Pearl”

-Regina Hall “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

-Paul Mescal “Aftersun”

-Aubrey Plaza “Emily the Criminal”

-Andrea Riseborough “To Leslie”

-Taylor Russell “Bones and All”

-Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Performance

-Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Brian Tyree Henry “Causeaway”

-Nina Hoss “Tàr”

-Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Brian d’Arcy James “The Cathedral”

-Trevante Rhodes “Bruiser”

-Theo Rossi “Emily the Criminal”

-Mark Rylance “Bones and All”

-Jonathan Tucker “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

-Gabrielle Union “The Inspection”

Best Breakthrough Performance

-Frankie Corio “Aftersun”

-Gracija Filipovic “Murina”

-Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Lily McInerny “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

-Daniel Zolghardri “Funny Pages”

Best Director

-Todd Field “Tàr”

-Kogonada “After Yang”

-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Sarah Polley “Women Talking”

-Halina Reijn “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”

Best Screenplay

-Lena Dunham “Catherine Called Birdy”

-Todd Field “Tàr”

-Kogonada “After Yang”

-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Sarah Polley “Women Talking”

Best First Screenplay

-Joel Kim Booster “Fire Island”

-Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

-K.D. Davila “Emergency”

-Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”

-John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal”

Best Editing

-Ricky D’Amborse “The Cathedral”

-Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

-Blair McClendon “Aftersun”

-Paul Rogers “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Monika Willi “Tàr”

Best Cinematography

-Florian Hoffmeister “Tàr”

-Helene Louvart “Murina”

-Gregory Oke “Aftersun”

-Eliot Rockett “Pearl”

-Anisia Uzeyman “Neptune Frost”

Best Documentary

-“All That Breathes”

-“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

-“A House Made of Splinters”

-“Midwives”

-“Riotsville, U.S.A.”

Best International Film

-“Corsage”

-“Joyland”

-“Leonor Will Never Die”

-“Return To Seoul”

-“Saint Omer”

The awards will be handed out on March 4, 2023, near the Santa Monica Pier and will air live on IFC. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.