SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, January 27, the San Francisco Police Department announced on its Facebook page that it made 218 arrests along the 6th Street corridor over the last month as they increased law enforcement efforts in the area, Chief Bill Scott announced Friday.

The SF Police Department shifted resources to focus on the stretch of 6th Street immediately south of Market Street in recent weeks, including added foot beats and assistance of officers from district stations throughout the region.

The enforcement marks the latest phase of the SFPD Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Previous phases of targeted enforcement focused on 7th and Mission and United Nations Plaza. Those areas saw improvement in street conditions and reductions in crime. SFPD will continue enforcement in those areas as well.

Over the past 30 days, officers along the 6th Street corridor have arrested 124 individuals for drug-related offenses, 36 individuals for outstanding warrants, 18 individuals for assault, and 40 additional individuals for other crimes.

“Our officers are working hard to make arrests and improve the unacceptable conditions along 6th Street,” said Police Chief Scott. “The SFPD has more work to do, and we are committed to addressing this challenge for as long as it takes. We have seen progress in other areas of the city, and we will ultimately see conditions improve in this area as well. I want to thank our hard-working officers who are committed to this effort. I also want to thank Mayor Daniel Lurie for making this work a priority for his administration.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Lurie introduced the “Fentanyl State of Emergency Ordinance” to the board of Supervisors, seeking to free up additional resources to address the drug crisis. Since DMACC was launched in May 2023, the SFPD made 5,741 arrests and seized over 300 kilos of narcotics, including over 132 kilos of fentanyl.

DMACC is a partnership across city departments that focuses on a joint approach to addressing street conditions and crime in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office played an important role in supporting DMACC enforcement operations, while the district attorney’s office is holding offenders accountable in court. The California Highway Patrol, California National Guard, Drug Enforcement Agency, and U.S. Attorney’s Office have joined the law enforcement effort as well.

Public Works and the Department of Emergency Management lead in enforcing illegal fencing laws to help keep streets clean and safe, while the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing offer resources to individuals in need.