SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday, January 24 that several suspects were arrested in connection to an Organized Retail Theft Operation.

Officers assigned to Ingleside Station pre-planned shoplifting and retail theft abatement enforcement operations to address Organized Retail Crimes (ORC). These operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who wait to arrest criminals who shoplift from retail businesses. A retail business located on the 3300 block of Mission Street was selected for the operation due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the business has experienced.

On Monday, January 20, six suspects were arrested for their role in Organized Retail Crime and petty theft. The were cited and released at the scene for shoplifting (490.2(a) PC). The property stolen by the suspects was seized by officers during the operations and returned to the stores.

These operations have had a huge impact on the retail stores in the Ingleside District and other locations throughout the city. Officers have made dozens of ORC arrests in recent months and will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco to reduce thefts at local businesses.

Any business that would like to participate in an Organized Retail Crime operation can contact sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.