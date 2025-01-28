UNITED STATES—Well if you were hoping for a bit of change for Super Bowl LIX, I have bad news, it is a repeat of 2023. I will be honest. This might be the very first Super Bowl I’m completely checked out on. Why? I am SICK AND TIRED OF SEEING THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS! This is the problem I have with sports when they have divisions or teams that only play teams within a certain region: you get similar results over and over again.

If you were to mix things up that may not be the case and to be honest, I think all sports fans are ok with that. Repetitiveness is a bore, it just is. For the past 3 years, we have seen the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. I heard so many people say Sunday night they could care less about the Super Bowl. They might watch, but they truly have no invested interest.

Now secretly I was happy the Philadelphia Eagles battered the Washington Commanders after they dethroned my team the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Game. I mean a Washington vs. Buffalo matchup up would have been fun to witness, but we’re not getting that. The Eagles and Commanders game was fun the first half, but by the time the second half came around it was obvious the Eagles were headed to the Super Bowl.

Now the game to watch was the Bills and Chiefs. I feel this is a rivalry that proved to be everything you expected and so much more. You know what I hate, the officiating. It feels like no matter what and I KNOW I AM NOT THE ONLY ONE, that feels like there were calls that went in favor of the Chiefs and not the Bills and I have an issue with that. The officiating in the NFL really has to get better because the amount of red flags that get raised are of concerns at times.

We had Taylor Swift shoved down our throats all last season because of her romance with Travis Kelce and of course the NFL wants those fans to tune in because more viewers mean more advertisers which means more money overall. However, I am hoping this is the year that the Chiefs are dethroned as Super Bowl champs in New Orleans.

I want to see them leave the football field in defeat, much like they have left other teams in the past. I know it sounds terrible to relish in the defeat of another, but when it comes to sports it happens all the time, so I am ok with this unfolding it is something you want to witness at times. I don’t have any personal beef with the Kansas City Chiefs. I am just ready to see a bit of versatility with who I’m watching on the biggest sports event of the year.

The same thing over and over and over again becomes tired. And I know I’m not the only football fan that feels this way. If I have to deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and it’s a rematch from 2023, I’m hoping both teams deliver one hell of a game that actually ends up being a nailbiter; one that has the Eagles prevailing over the Chiefs in the long run.