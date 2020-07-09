CALIFORNIA—On Sunday, July 5, Jose Valdez, a resident of Vallejo, died when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 80 at the Benicia Road off-ramp. The 29-year-old’s 2015 Cadillac CTS was located in an embankment by officers. Valdez was ejected from the vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The death of Valdez was one of four fatal vehicle incidents that occurred during the 4th of July weekend that are being investigated by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division. According to the CHP, Valdez was not wearing a seatbelt.

The CHP also reported that dozens of motorists were speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour during the holiday weekend. Of the 1,876 traffic citations that were issued during the holiday weekend, 73 of them were for speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour. 125 motorists were also arrested for driving under the influence.

The involvement of alcohol and/or drug use in the fatal incident is currently being investigated.