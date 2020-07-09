SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday afternoon, July 7, the US Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued three people from the San Francisco Bay, after their boat capsized near Treasure Island.

CBS first reported that the good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard from their vessel named Sun Dance, after spotting the capsized boat and three passengers in distress in the water. The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Coast Guard’s Air Station sent a pair of helicopter crews to the scene, as well as a Coast Guard boat. Crews from the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Police Department also arrived on scene.

The person who first reported the boat pulled the three boaters onto the Sun Dance, before crews from the Coast Guard transferred them onto their rescue boat, and brought them safely ashore to the Richmond Marina.

The identities of the rescued boaters or the good Samaritan have not been released yet, but no one was injured and nobody required medical treatment beyond warming up from the cold water. The capsized vessel was later retrieved, and towed to the Clipper Cove marina at Treasure Island.