SAN FRANCISCO—The tracks of Powell street have been empty ever since the cable cars shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. San Francisco’s famous cable cars, transporting approximately 16,900 riders weekly, will not run again until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, according to The Chronicle. The cars will shelter-in-place on Mason street until further notice.

Transportation Chief, Jeffrey Tumlin spoke out in an interview with The Chronicle saying “The cable cars require the operator to have the most direct interaction with passengers, and we have no way to protect our operators on cable cars.”

In the meantime, The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has set up a system of buses that will comply with coronavirus health measures. There are plexiglass barriers installed to separate the operators.

These iconic cable cars have been serving the residents and tourists of San Francisco since 1873. Fares for the cable cars range from $3.00-$6.00 one way and $14.00 for an all-day pass. The cable cars not only serve as a transportation outlet but are known to be one of San Francisco’s iconic tourist attractions, leading people through the Painted Lady Victorians and Transamerica Period.