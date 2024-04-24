SAN FRANCISCO—On April 18, the San Francisco Fire Department announced the loss of Lieutenant Stephen Silvestrich. He passed away unexpectedly at his home following his tour of duty. He joined the SF Fire Department on August 26, 2002, Lieutenant Silvestrich devoted over two decades to serving the community “with exceptional bravery and dedication.”

His career was spent at Engine 03, where he served as a Firefighter Paramedic until he was promoted to Lieutenant in October 2021.

“His relentless commitment to aiding others has impacted Station 03 and the numerous San Francisco communities he has served throughout his service. We extend our deepest condolences to his family—his wife, Kristen; his sons, Ethan and Aidan; his daughters, Ella and Abigail—and to all who knew him. His loss is felt deeply by his many friends, colleagues, and those fortunate enough to have known him.”

“Lieutenant Stephen Silvestrich was a cornerstone of our department, cherished by all who worked alongside him. He was not only a consummate professional but also a devoted family man. His profound presence will be sorely missed, and his exemplary service will be remembered forever. As we mourn, we also honor the courage of all first responders who dedicate their lives to the service of others,” said Chief Jeanine Nicholson.