SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 22, 2024, the San Francsico District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release that Andrew Enriquez, 33, was convicted after a trial by jury for driving under the influence on the Bay Bridge. He was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152(a)) and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater (VC 23152(b) and driving without a license (VC 12500(a)).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on October 26, 2022, a motorist on the Bay Bridge contacted a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer on I-80 Eastbound near Treasure Island Road to report an unsafe driver, believed to be following them.

The CHP Officer conducted a welfare check on the reported vehicle and immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle. Enriquez indicated he was lost and had gotten on the wrong on-ramp after leaving the Temple Club and denied having consumed any alcohol. Noting the smell of alcohol, officers conducted field sobriety tests. A breath alcohol measuring device administered at the scene registered that the defendant had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service,” said Assistant District Attorney John Robles. “It is my privilege and duty to serve the people of San Francisco by holding accountable those who endanger the community by driving under the influence and safeguarding the innocent from harm on our roads.”

Enriquez is currently out of custody. He faces up to six months in county jail for his crimes. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26, 2024.