SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 27, wide receiver, Richie James Jr became the first San Francisco 49ers player to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coordinator of Football Communications of the San Francisco 49ers, Tessa Giammona, sent an email to the San Francisco News that stated:

“The new Reserve/Covid-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

On June 19, James broke his wrist while training and was expected to miss at least two months.

James is from Sarasota, Florida, where he played two years at Middle Tennessee State, and was drafted in the seventh round of 2018 NFL Draft by the SF 49ers. During his career, James has amounted 15 catches for a total of 295 yards, with two touchdowns in two seasons.