SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 27, the San Francisco Police Department asked for witnesses to an aggravated assault on July 9 near Dolores Park to come forward. The SFPD reported that a female went to the Mission Station on July 12 around 10 p.m. to report an aggravated assault that occurred to her boyfriend.

She informed officers that she and her boyfriend were near 19th and Dolores Streets for the skateboarding event “Dolores Park Hill Bomb” when an argument transpired between them. She began to walk away, and when she turned around she saw an unknown suspect punch her boyfriend in the face. The 32-year-old male victim fell to the ground, hit his head, and lost consciousness. The victim remains in the hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Mission Station took over the investigation and identified a suspect, Rogelio Lupian Jr., 25, of Stockton. Officers responded to Dolores Park on July 17 and located Lupian. Officers took Lupian into custody without incident. He was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury.

While an arrest has been made, the SFPD is still investigating the case. Investigators ask any witnesses with information the assault to contact the SFPD the tip line at 1-415- 575- 4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.