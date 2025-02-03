SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 31, the San Francisco Police Department reported that on January 29 it made 59 arrests during a one-day law enforcement operation around the Tenderloin and Southern Districts with a focus on fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants.

The operation, which occurred throughout the day on Wednesday, was led by the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Out of the 59 arrests – 44 individuals had arrest warrants. During the arrests, officers located and seized suspected cocaine from those arrested.

The operation included officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), the DMACC 6th Street Foot Beat, Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Patrol, Tenderloin Violence Reduction Team (VRT), Tenderloin Plainclothes Team, Southern Station Patrol, Central Station Patrol, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Adult Probation, US Marshals Service, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The SFPD thanked all the outside agencies for their help, which was instrumental in this operation. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.