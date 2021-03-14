SAN FRANCISCO— On Tuesday March 9, 2021 a 75-year-old man named Pak Ho was shoved to the ground and robbed. Ho suffered a fatal head injury that left him brain dead after hitting his head on the pavement. He succumbed to his injuries after the attack. Police say that the suspect in custody has a history of committing hate crimes against people of Ho’s community.

Oakland native Teaunte Bailey, 26, was arrested on Wednesday March 10, 2021 for the attack on Ho with Alameda County prosecutors filing special circumstances murder charges against Bailey. Bailey received a separate charge of robbery and assault stemming from a February 19 attack in Oakland during a break-in at a senior living apartment building where a 72-year-old man was robbed of his phone and other items.

Authorities said Bailey has several convictions for assault, burglary and parole violations, and at the time of the attack he was on probation following a conviction for another strong-arm robbery.

According to reports Asian Americans have been facing an uptake in crime in the last couple of months. Just this week a woman was accused of spitting on an Asian American man while yelling an ethnic slur as the man was dining in Silicon Valley. The woman was charged with a misdemeanor hate crime and battery. KQED reported 700 Anti-Asian Hate Incidents were Reported in Bay Area During Pandemic on February 12, 2021.