SAN FRANCISCO—On February 23, 2021 a 67-year old man was robbed by three individuals while waiting inside a laundromat in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The incident took place at 9:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of Mason Street. San Francisco’s police union is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest for the incident.

The suspects robbed the man of several hundred dollars after dragging him to the floor and holding him down while they went through his pockets. He was kicked in the face by one of the suspects who was wearing a hoodie in surveillance footage of the incident. “Oh my God, he looks so scared…it’s horrible and so concerning,” said a nearby business owner who viewed the footage of the attack to ABC7.

San Francisco Police say that three attackers may be connected to the uptick in anti-Asian crimes in the area and a rash of car burglaries in San Francisco. “These random acts of violence targeting our Asian community members are no accident and they must end,” San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya, said. “The SFPOA stands with our Asian community and all San Franciscans in wanting these perpetrators to be caught and held accountable.”

“The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the attack. At this time we do not have a suspect in custody for this open and active investigation,” SFPD told NextShark.

Police patrols have been increased in the areas of Chinatown and Oakland along with SFPD liaisons raising awareness about the uptick in crimes.