HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, August 15 that charges were filed against rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, 33, for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney Geroge Gascón. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Mayers faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. His arraignment is scheduled on August 17 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On November 6, 2021, at 10:15 p.m. during a heated discussion in Hollywood in the region of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, Mayers allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim. In a subsequent confrontation between the parties, Mayers allegedly drew the semi-automatic handgun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, prosecutors noted. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

He was arrested on April 20 by LAPD officers for Assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport. He was returning from a vacation with his girlfriend, Singer Rihanna.

Anyone with details about this case is asked to contact Robbery-Homicide Division, Detectives F. Flores, C. Camacho, or D. Menifee at (213) 486-6860. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.