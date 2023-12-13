HOLLYWOOD—Actor Andre Braugher, who is known for his work on the TV series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” died at the age of 61 after a short illness on Tuesday, December 12.

Braugher was born in 1961 in Chicago, and earned a scholarship to attend Stanford University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater in 1984. He later attended Julliard School’s Drama Division where he graduated in 1988.

He later starred in the TV drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” where he portrayed Detective Frank Pembleton. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on the show in 1998. He was also nominated in 1996, but did not win.

He appeared in a series of films in his career which included “City of Angels,” “Get on the Bus,” “Frequency,” “Poseidon,” “Fantastic Four: Rise Of Silver Surfer,” “The Mist,” “Passengers,” “Salt” and most recently “She Said” in 2022.

His TV credits include “Gideon’s Crossing,” “Hack,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “House,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Fight,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and most recently a narrator for the series “American Experience.”

He leaves behind wife actress Ami Brabson, who he met while working on the series “Homicide: Life on the Street.” The three shared three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.