WESTCHESTER—On April 7, actress Natasha Lyonne was escorted off a Delta flight after refusal to follow instructions from the flight crew. She was on a red-eye flight following the Season 3 premiere of “Euphoria” in LA when she ignored the flight attendants request to turn off her laptop and fasten her seatbelt.



Multiple reports indicate the plane had already begun takeoff, when the actress failed to comply with the crew. They returned to the gate and escorted her off the plane. She was reportedly confused. When she was asked to get off the plane, she asked, “Where am I.” The staff member explained she was in Los Angeles and asked if she needed help gathering her things.



The captain apologized to the passengers, who lost an hour of time. Lyonne reportedly missed her scheduled appearance on April 8, on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”



Lyonne has discussed her struggles with addiction including both alcohol and heroin. She was clean for a decade after several health scares.



In 2012, she had open-heart surgery and suffered a collapsed lung at one point. She joked about “self-destructive crutches,” referring to smoking and vaping.



In January 2026, Lyonne celebrated 10 years of being clean.



“Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better and back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities and the fans who stood by and were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength and hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone going through it,” Lyonne told Variety.



Natasha Lyonne is appearing in the upcoming third season of “Euphoria,” and appeared on the series “Orange is the New Black,” “Russian Doll,” and “Poker Face.”