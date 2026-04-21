OGDEN, UT—On Monday, April 20, singer, songwriter, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Alan Osmond passed away. He was 76 years old. Alan was the eldest brother of the singing Osmond Brothers.



Reports indicate that the oldest two brothers George Virl Osmond Jr., “Virl,” and Tom Osmond were born hearing impaired and did not sing professionally, though they were included in some appearances and family TV specials.



The eight Osmond brothers in birth order are Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, the one sister, Marie, and Jimmy.



Alan’s younger brother, Donny Osmond, wrote a tribute to his big brother, and posted on his X social media page.



“This is one of the earliest pictures I have of my brother Alan and me. Even back then, you can see that he had his arm around me, watching over me. That’s who he was. My protector. My guide. The one who quietly carried so much responsibility, so the rest of us could shine. Alan was our leader, in every sense of the word. His tireless work helped build everything we became. I will always be grateful for the sacrifices he made and the love he showed, not just to me, but to every member of our family. I owe him more than I can, ever, fully express. I love you, Alan. Thank you for always being there for me. Till we meet again, Brother Donny.”



Another of Alan Osmond’s younger brothers, Merrill Osmond, posted about one of their last visits prior to his brother’s death.



“My little sister [Marie] and I had a wonderful time today visiting our brothers Alan and Jimmy. To witness their strength, courage, and determination, to keep moving-forward, despite health challenges that would stop most people in their tracks was truly inspiring. I salute, both of them, tonight. There is something deeply powerful about family standing together when trials come. In moments like these, you realize there is nothing better than family holding each other up with love, faith, and unwavering support.” Signed “Merrill”



Reports indicate that Alan Osmond stopped performing with his brothers after his initial diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) in 1987 but still worked behind the scenes. He never let his diagnosis define him. In an interview with People Magazine, Alan Osmond said, “Yes, I have MS, but it doesn’t have me.”



In 1974, Alan Osmond married his wife, his wife Suzanne, who was a cheerleader for Brigham Young University. The couple had eight sons of their own. Later in life, they also wrote Children’s books together, and the life story of Alan Osmond, named after one of his songs, “A One Way Ticket.”



Alan Osmond is predeceased by his parents, George and Olive Osmond. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, their sons, Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler, 30 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his sister Marie, and brothers, Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay Donny, and Jimmy.





