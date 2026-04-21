SAN FRANCISCO—0n Friday, April 17, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal collision that transpired in March 2026.

The SFPD reported on March 27, at approximately 7:43 a.m., officers responded to the area of Grant Avenue and Jackson Street regarding a vehicle collision. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from injuries.

The victims were transported by paramedics to a local hospital. Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders and medical staff, one of the victims was declared deceased at the hospital. The name and age of that victim have not been disclosed to the public.

Another adult victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver was attempting to park his vehicle when the vehicle collided with two pedestrians on the sidewalk and into a building.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) has led the investigation.

On April 17, TCIU investigators developed probable cause to arrest the driver, identified as Zhuo Ming Lu, 76, who was arrested for vehicular manslaughter (192(c)(2) PC) and driving at a speed greater than is reasonable (22350(a) CVC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD at

1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD’.