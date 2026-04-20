HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actor Dylan Sprouse detained a trespasser who gained access to his Hollywood Hills property on Friday, April 17, TMZ first reported. The Los Angeles Police Department received a 911 call from Dylan’s wife, Barbara Palvin after 12:30 a.m. about an attempted burglary at the property.

Sprouse detained the suspect and held him down until authorities arrived on the scene.

TMZ obtained video of the suspect who was arrested by authorities, who was wearing a shirt covered in dirt. The suspect did not make it into the couple’s home.

No details about the suspect’s name or age has been disclosed to the public. Sprouse is known for his role on the Disney series “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” Dylan has a twin brother, Cole, who also starred on the Disney series.

Dylan is known for his roles in the movies “Big Daddy” alongside Adam Sandler, “The Master of Disguise,” “Born Killers,” “Snow buddies,” “Banana Split,” “Beautiful Wedding,” “Aftermath” and “Under Fire.” He has appeared on the Disney series “Raven’s Home,” “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Hannah Montana.”

Dylan won 2 Kids’ Choice Awards in 2010 and 2011 for Favorite TV Actor for his role on “The Suite Life on Deck.”