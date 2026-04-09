SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Aljerone Green, 33, of San Francsico was found guilty of animal cruelty (Penal Code 597(b)) by a jury of his peers for a violent attack on a neighbor’s dog, which occurred in September 2025.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Foley, who was assisted by District Attorney Investigator Teddy Martinez and paralegals Raquel Paz and Nohemi Torres. Investigation into this matter was led by San Francisco Animal Care and Control Investigator Courtney Leiendecker.

Green was caught on video on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at a San Francisco Single Room Occupancy (SRO) housing facility called Ambassador Hotel at 55 Mason Street, which is situated on the unit block of Mason Street in Tenderloin District, performing acts of animal cruelty on a neighbor’s dog.

When Green opened his apartment unit, he found his neighbor’s small black-and-brown Papillion mix dog, about the size of a Pomeranian, was left alone in the corridor to bark. He stared at her for about 90 seconds, then came back outside to the hallway to first throw a cutting board at her. He came towards her, crouching over her and yelling at her as she cowered against her owner’s apartment doorway. The animal tried getting away, but Green chased and kicked her 11 times, several times against a wall. He chased her up and down the corridor, kicking her as she ran away.

For animal emergencies and to report animal cruelty notify San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) at (415) 554-9400. Officers are available from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.