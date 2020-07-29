American Doctors Address Misinformation On COVID-19

UNITED STATES—On Monday, July 27, physicians calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors” spoke to the public during a press conference about their perceived benefits of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the reopening of American schools, and the “medical cancel culture” they believe is holding back American discourse.

Organized by the Tea Party Patriots- a right-wing conservative organization, America’s Frontline Doctors held their first annual “White Coat Summit” as part of their two day summit.

Their press conference featured a variety of doctors speaking out against the United States’ restrictions on HCQ as they believe it is the best and safest option to fight against COVID-19. One physician going so far to declare HCQ a “cure.”

The U.S. government declared HCQ as an ineffective prophylactic and cure against COVID-19. Some of those speaking at the event stated that the government’s restrictions on HCQ contributed to the deaths of thousands of those infected and even stating the HCQ needs to be readily available as an “over-the-counter” medicine.

The group’s homepage states, “American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural White Coat Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear.”

When speaking on the effects of COVID-19 on children, Robert Hamilton, MD said “you have to look at each individual case uniquely. There have been little over 30 patients in the country that have died because of COVID.” He added that these children typically have other “pulmonary issues” such as asthma and heart disease.

Hamilton discusses the negative effects of shutting down schools such as increasing depression and anxiety amongst students and restricting special needs students from getting the specific care they need.

“As a general rule, kids should go back to school,” and, “they’re not the ones passing on the disease to adults,” said Hamilton.