HOLLYWOOD—The fact that these rumors had been circling for weeks, and we had one of the participants in the rumors flat-out lie on TV about the rumors, I don’t know what to say. Kudos Bravo because you have another scandal on your hands, and if you thought ‘Scandoval’ involving “Vanderpump Rules” stars Arianna Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss was crazy wait for it.

This newest scandal involves “Summer House” stars Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke. For those not in the know, Kyle and Amanda were married, they recently announced news that they are separating in January 2026. This is where it gets messy so bear with me. Amanda is besties with Ciara who was dating West. Ciara and West had a nasty break-up about 2 years ago. Last summer, was not kind to West on the reality series, things got better though.

This season, he has been in good graces with Ciara and confessing to other housemates his deep love for her and hoping for a second chance. The season hasn’t concluded, so I’m going to be watching extra close as a fan of the reality series. I have been watching since day 1, so this is one of my fav series to watch.

News broke March 31 after it was reported by Deuxmoii initially that West and Amanda were hooking up and in a relationship. I paused; there is no way Amanda would do that to her BFF Ciara right? I mean Ciara who dated West, and West who just happens to be good friends with her former husband and castmate, Kyle. Yeah, West and Amanda are a thing, and Bravo is being rocked right now with this scandal.

Ciara and Amanda are not following one another, and Ciara is not following West either. I’m dying to hear what Kyle’s feelings is on this. Yes, he and Amanda are separated, but West, you date your friend’s wife? C’mon, that is definitely breaking Bro Code, and I don’t care who you are. There are tons of women in the sea. This cuts deep, and I wonder about the ramifications of “Summer House” moving forward.

Amanda and Ciara are not going to want to film with one another, because awkward, same with Kyle and Amanda, plus they’re supposed to be on that spinoff series “In the City.”

There are two people whose response I want to hear regarding this: Kyle and Ciara. I also want to hear what former “Summer House” alum Paige De Sorbo feels about it. Why? She is besties with Ciara and Amanda.

I know everyone is clamoring for Paige to pick a side and I have no question whose side she will choose, but one thing for sure, people who haven’t been watching “Summer House” are about to be glued to this series to pick up on all the little nuggets.

Written By LaDale Anderson