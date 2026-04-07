SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 6, the San Francisco Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that it battled a high-voltage electrical fire.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a high-voltage electrical fire at the corner of Laguna and Broadway at 7:12 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire using CO2 and worked with PG&E to shut off the electrical current to the pole. The incident has been closed with no injuries, and traffic closures have reopened.

The San Francisco Fire Department would like to remind the public to exercise caution around electrical equipment and report any downed power lines or fires to 911 immediately.