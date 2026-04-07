SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, April 3, 2026, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction was obtained against Orlando Vilchez Lazo, 44, after a trial by jury for attacking and sexually assaulting multiple women while posing as a rideshare driver. Lazo was convicted of 11 felony counts.

He was convicted of two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape (PC 209(b)(1)), three counts of kidnapping (PC 207(a)), four counts of rape by force/fear (PC 261 (a)(2)), and two counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object (PC 289(a)).

The jury found true multiple allegations on each of the rape by force counts including kidnapping, substantially increasing the risk of harm to the victim (PC 667.61(a)/(d)(2)), commission of offense against more than one victim (PC 667.61(a)/(e)(4), personal use of a deadly weapon (PC 12022.3(a)) as to Survivor No. 4, and the personal use of a dangerous weapon (PC 667.61(a)/(e)(3)) as to Survivor No. 4.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Vilchez Lazo was posing as a rideshare driver, picking up young women who were waiting for their ordered rideshare after leaving bars and nightclubs, and taking them to a remote and secluded area to rape them.

The first rape occurred in 2013 when the defendant picked up a 21-year-old college student (Survivor No.1) after exiting a bar in the Mission District. Vilchez Lazo picked her up and took her to an abandoned, industrial area, locked the car door and proceeded to rape her. She had no idea where she had been taken. There were no people, vehicles or houses nearby.

No suspect was identified at that time. An unknown male DNA profile was developed after she completed a SART Forensic Examination at San Francisco General Hospital. This incident was eventually classified as a cold case.

In February 2018, Survivor No. 2 (22 years old) was at a nightclub in SOMA with her friends. She left the club with a friend and ordered a rideshare to take her home. After her ride was cancelled, the defendant pulled to the curb in a car and told the friend that he could give them a ride home. They assumed he was a rideshare driver. Once in the vehicle, Vilchez Lazo pulled over less than a block away and told the friend to exit the vehicle and get water.

As soon as the friend exited the car, he sped away with Survivor No. 2. He took her to Mansell Street and violently raped her in an area with no cars or residences. An unknown male DNA profile was developed after Survivor No. 2 completed a SART Forensic Examination at SFGH. After this profile was entered into CODIS, there was a match to the 2013 rape.

In May 2018, Survivor No. 3 (22 years old) had been out with her friends at a night club in SOMA. Survivor No. 3 ordered a rideshare near Howard and Second Street to take her home. Vilchez Lazo pulled up with a rideshare decal on his vehicle and Survivor No. 3 got into the vehicle and confirmed that it was her rideshare by stating her name. He falsely confirmed he was her rideshare driver. He proceeded to take Survivor No. 3’s cellphone and transported her to Mansell Street where he got into the backseat of the car and violently raped her.

She had no idea where she was and screamed for help and the defendant put a metal object up to her neck and stated, “[T]his can be easy or this can be violent.” An unknown male DNA profile was developed after Survivor No. 3 completed a SART Forensic Examination at SFGH. After this profile was entered into CODIS, there was a match to the 2013 rape and the February 2018 rape.

In June 2018, Survivor No. 4 (21 years old) had been out with her friends at a night club in SOMA. Survivor No. 4 exited the club and ordered a rideshare near Howard and Second Street to take her home. Vilchez Lazo pulled up and said, “Uber, Uber.” Survivor No. 4 got into the vehicle believing this to be her ordered rideshare. He took her phone after it started ringing, then transported Survivor No. 4 to Mansell Street and violently raped her.

He used a sharp object and threatened Survivor No. 4 by placing the weapon to her neck and ordering her to comply. Survivor No. 4 felt blood on her hands and realized he had cut her in many locations. She was able escape the vehicle after being raped and dragged back into the car several times. She ran to a nearby street and banged on the door of a residence on Goettingen Street. The resident of that location called 9-1-1.

An unknown male DNA profile was developed after Survivor No. 4 completed a SART Forensic Examination at SFGH. After this profile was entered into CODIS, there was a match to all four rapes.

In July 2018, an SFPD undercover surveillance team noticed a vehicle matching the description from the earliVer incidents with a rideshare sticker affixed to the rear of the vehicle circling the area of Howard and Second Street without picking up any fares for over an hour. Given the similarities in the description of the person responsible, his vehicle, and his suspicious behavior, Vilchez Lazo was pulled over and finally identified. He is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces more than 100 years to life in state prison. Sentencing will be set at a future hearing.