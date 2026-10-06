ST. CHARLES, IL—On September 23, Army Veteran, builder, entrepreneur, father, husband, and actor, Mark Mortimer, died at the age of 59. In his September 24, obituary published on Legacy.com, it read, …” Of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and Dad.”

Mark Mortimer was best known for his acting role of Nick Hudson on Another World. This was a role he played through the final episode of the long-running soap opera in June of 1999.

Mr. Mortimer leaves behind his mother Sharlene Pearson; Father Emil (Belinda) his siblings Michael Mortimer, Michele (Bill) Doyle, Martin (Shannon) Mortimer, Melissa (Bob) Gasssman, David Mortimer, Tyler Mortimer; his wife, Christie, whom he met in 2000. They were married 25 years when he died. His legacy lives on through the Mortimer’s daughter, Hunter. In-law’s John and Barbara Allen, Chad (Jeanne) Allen and Beth Allen. Many nieces and nephews, his IOC Construction family, and numerous friends and fans.

Together, with a third partner, only referred to in the obituary as, “Dave,” the family founded Inside Out Construction (IOC) company.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2024, Mark and his wife, Christie Mortimer, founded the Integrative Access Foundation, created to offer integrative therapies to those who could not otherwise afford them. As they embraced their own journey, their Integrative Access Foundation became a source of hope for others in similar circumstances.

In his obituary, the family wrote;

“Mark faced the end of his life with the same faith with which he lived it. His confidence did not come from believing everything would turn out the way he wanted. It came from knowing where he was going. He believed in Jesus. He believed in the promise of heaven. And as his earthly life came to a close, that belief gave him peace,”— The Mortimer Family

The Mortimer’s held the visitation on Friday, September 25, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Moss-Norris Funeral Home in St. Charles, Illinois.

Mark Mortimer’s funeral service was held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 10:00 A.M. at the Christ Community Church located at 820 S Randall Rd in South Elgin, Illinois. He is to be laid to rest at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.

The family closed the obituary with the following words;

“His life was not measured simply the number of years he was given, but by what he did with them. He served. He built. He took chances. He loved deeply. He gave generously; He laughed often. He showed up, and he trusted God all the way home.”