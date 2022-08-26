SAN FRANCISCO—A massive fire at a San Francisco apartment building left 13 residents displaced and two firefighters with injuries on Tuesday, August 23.

The three-alarm fire that transpired in the City’s Western Addition neighborhood located on 1604 McAllister Street near Divisadero Street was contained around 2:30 p.m. about two hours after it was first reported. Two businesses, Oasis Café and Kava Lounge, which were located outside of the apartment building, were reportedly displaced as well.

A few units located on the first floor of the apartment building suffered smoke and water damage. Other units located on the second and third floors in the building were completely destroyed. One apartment resident was reported to be injured but is expected to survive.

One fire fighter suffered exhaustion while working to ensure residents were safely evacuated from the burning building. Another fire fighter suffered a musculoskeletal injury. Both are expected to survive. About 100 firefighters were called to the scene.

High winds were the cause of the exponential growth of the fire. Had fire fighters arrived later, the blaze would have spread farther possibly damaging the entire block.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.