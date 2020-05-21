SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 20, the San Francisco Police Department published a news release detailing the arrest of armed robbery suspect, Lasonya Wells, 44. The SFPD could not confirm to the San Francisco News if this is the same Lasonya Wells who was charged with kidnapping San Francisco Board of Supervisor Scott Wiener in December 2015.

Wells, a resident of San Francisco, was previously arrested on March 18 for armed robberies that took place on March 15 and March 16.

On March 15, the SFPD received a report of an armed robbery that took place around 11:15 p.m. The robbery occurred on the 2300 block of 16th Street. According to the SFPD, a female armed with a handgun stole money from a victim at an automated teller machine.

On March 16, officers were informed by a cab driver that a female armed with a handgun robbed him when he dropped her and another female off at 20th Street and Shotwell Street. According to the SFPD news release, the suspect was identified as Lasonya Wells.

The first arrest took place on March 18 around 10:11 a.m. Officers from the Mission Station located Wells at the intersection of 16th Street and Wiese Street. The charges against her included “felony charges of two counts of robbery and a probation violation,” stated the press release.

On April 29, the SFPD was notified about a robbery at 25th and Dakota Street at around 8:00 a.m. The report indicated that a female with a handgun attempted to rob a taxi driver after he brought her to her destination at 25th and Dakota Streets. The suspect fled the scene after the driver did not surrender any money. The investigators identified Lasonya Wells as the suspect.

The second arrest took place on May 6 around 7:47 a.m. after Mission Station officers recognized Wells and arrested her at 17th Street and Mission Street. While searching the suspect, officers found both a replica firearm and pepper spray. Wells was booked at the county jail and according to jail records, remains in custody. According to the news release, she was charged with the following felony charges: “attempted robbery, armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony, committing a crime while released on bail, and convicted felon in possession of tear gas.”

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. Text messages must begin with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.