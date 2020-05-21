SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 20, San Francisco based Italian restaurant Che Fico Alimentari announced that their executive chef and co-owner, David Nayfeld, received the Jefferson Award for Public Service. The Jefferson Awards are given out on the national and local level to community members, companies, and others who do acts of public service such as volunteering and donating.

According to their website, Che Fico Alimentari is an offshoot of Italian restaurant Che Fico and offers retail items such as olive oils, vinegar, flour, grains, dried pasta, spices, and herbs. It was started by David Nayfeld and Matt Brewer, the two co-owners of Che Fico.

On March 16, Nayfeld made a post to Instagram announcing the launch of the Che Fico Family Fund, which allows people to donate meals to those in need during the pandemic. Former Twitter CEO and Che Fico investor Dick Costolo teamed up with the restaurant to donate $2,000 a day to buy 40 family’s dinner at $50 per meal. On March 27, head coach of Golden State Warriors basketball team, Steve Kerr, shared that he would also be sponsoring the fund.

According to Che Fico’s Facebook page, the restaurant aims to donate over 250 free meals a night. Each meal comes with an appetizer, main course, dessert, and can feed up to three people. These items can be ordered online, with options to buy a meal, request a free meal, or donate money to pay for a family’s meal.

For more information, visit their website or call in at (415)416-6980.