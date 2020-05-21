SAN FRANCISCO—As of Tuesday, May 19, five local McDonald’s workers have filed three complaints with the San Francisco Department of Health, or SFDH. The SFDH is a local agency that aims to protect the health of San Francisco’s citizens. These complaints follow other allegations made against McDonald’s in various cities such as Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

McDonald’s employees in Los Angeles filed health complaints to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency as well as the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (also known as Cal/OSHA). Both are government state agencies that aim to protect workers and their rights.

The complaints in question allege that the company did not provide workers with proper sanitation materials, did not supply enough facial masks, and neglected to notify workers when colleagues tested positive for COVID-19. McDonald’s denied these claims in a press release posted to their website earlier this week, stating that they are “doing our part to help ensure the health and safety of crew and customers.”

McDonald’s workers across the country have participated in protests and strikes due to alleged “dangerous working conditions”. A non-profit organization called “Fight for $15” has created a petition for people to sign in support of these workers. Founded in 2012, Fight for $15 aims to give “fast-food workers, home health aides, child care teachers, airport workers, adjunct professors, retail employees” a minimum wage of $15, according to their website.