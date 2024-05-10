SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a suspicious death that transpired in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on May 5, at approximately 11:59 a.m. officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Taylor Street regarding an unconscious adult female.

Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded, and the victim was declared dead at the scene. The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case. The SFPD is asking anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.