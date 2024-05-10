SAN FRANCISCO—A man that was reported missing was located in the San Francisco County Jail the San Francisco Police Department reported on May 8.

On May 2, at approximately 12:05 a.m., a reporting party contacted Mission Station to file a missing person report. Eric Travers was last seen on April 30, in San Francisco.

The SFPD reported that Travers is described as a 30-year-old White male who was 6 foot and 4 inches tall. He approximately 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Travers was last reported wearing a black and orange Giants baseball hat, blue and white silk shirt, white pants, and blue and white running shoes.

On May 2, at approximately 2:13 p.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 21st and Shotwell Streets regarding a belligerent male subject throwing objects at vehicles and people.

Officers arrived on scene and detained a male subject matching the description provided to them. Officers contacted two victims who stated that the male subject threw large rocks in their direction. The male suspect damaged a vehicle in the vicinity.

Through the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the male suspect who was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The male suspect, who initially provided a false name to officers, was later identified as missing adult Eric Travers. Travers was booked for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC) and felony vandalism (594 (b)(1) pc).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.