SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 3, the San Francisco DA’s Office disclosed that a conviction was received against Aziza Graves, 43, of San Francisco, after a trial by jury for repeated theft from retailers. Graves was convicted of one felony count of grand theft in violation (PC 487(a)) and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft (PC 490.2(a)) in relation to a series of retail thefts occurring at Target in Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco. She was also convicted of one count of misdemeanor petty theft (PC 490.2(a)) in relation to a theft that occurred at Abercrombie and Fitch, also in San Francisco.

In this case, it was alleged that Graves entered Target located at the Stonestown Galleria on dozens of occasions between the dates of October 3, 2020, through November 16, 2021, and repeatedly stole merchandise with a total value in excess of $60,000. She would enter Target, and then immediately proceed to select merchandise from the shelves. She would proceed to the self-checkout counter where she would scan each item, insert a nominal amount, such as a single coin or bill, and then exit the store.

Through the combined efforts of San Francisco District Attorneys’ Investigative Bureau and the San Francisco Police Department’s Burglary Unit, she was followed on a couple of occasions and surveilled after leaving Target with unpaid merchandise. She was spotted selling her stolen goods at UN Plaza to sellers of stolen property. She subsequently began to sell her stolen goods to anyone passing by.

The case was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Conrad Del Rosario, with assistance from District Attorney Investigators Alex Nocon and Lessa Vivian and paralegal Chloe Mosqueda.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Conrad Del Rosario. “The jury heard and considered a large volume of evidence over several weeks, and their verdicts show that they carefully weighed the evidence and the applicable law.”

Graves is currently out of custody. She faces more than three years in state prison for her crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for May 24, 2024.